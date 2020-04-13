DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton will close Washington Street from Perry Street to Ludlow Street for a week beginning Monday, April 13.
Detours for the both east and westbound traffic will be posted.
Dayton officials say the closure is the result of a the Washington Street rebuild project.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Washington Street closed week of April 13
- Miami Valley AAA helps out local heroes
- Spring cleaning: Time to go above and beyond
- Teen shot in leg in Dayton
- Dayton entrepreneurs provide free Easter meals