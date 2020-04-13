Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 92 active closings. Click for more details.

Washington Street closed week of April 13

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dayton_skyline_1556707602064.jpg

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton will close Washington Street from Perry Street to Ludlow Street for a week beginning Monday, April 13.

Detours for the both east and westbound traffic will be posted.

Dayton officials say the closure is the result of a the Washington Street rebuild project.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS