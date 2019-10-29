Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for subject in credit card theft

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a subject in a credit card theft in a park.
Credit cards were stolen from a vehicle in Cottell Park in Mason on Oct. 24. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the subject was then pictured at a Target in West Chester, where the stolen credit cards were used to purchase almost $3,000 in gift cards.
Anyone with information on the incident or the subject is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff's Office and Sargeant Brian Hounshell at 513-695-1280 or 513-695-1289. You can also email at Crimetips@wcsooh.org.
