Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a sex offender who is wanted for a probation violation.

Erdem Ethan Guzelgunler is wanted for Importuning, a felony of the fifth degree.

The charge stemmed from an investigation in June of 2021 by the Carlisle Police Department where Guzelgunler was soliciting sexual favors from a victim under the age of 15. He was 20 years old at the time of the offense, according to an Oct. 5 release.

As a result of this conviction, Guzelgunler was classified as a Tier I Sex Offender. He was required to register as a sex offender upon his release within three days, however, did not report to any Sheriff’s Office in the state of Ohio, the release states.

Guzelgunler is described as being 5-foot-10 and weights 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Guzelgunler has family members in Butler and Miami counties. His last known residence was in Troy.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Guzelgunler are asked to contact Detective Brandon Abshear at 513-695-1826, or by emailing crimetips@wcsooh.org.