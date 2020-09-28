Warren County invests in 3 areas with new CARES Act funds

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Warren County was awarded $2.4 million of CARES Act funds to date, which will be allocated by the Warren County CARES Act Grant Program to help alleviate the negative economic impact of COVID-19.

This grant program was created by the Warren County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC).

The BOCC plans to use $1,095,000 to fund this new grant program with three areas of focus:

Small Business Assistance

Non-profits

Childcare

Each area will receive an $350,000 which will be dispersed through small grants and used only according to the established guidelines as well as anyone outlined in the program’s grant agreement.

Applications can be filed starting Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. and are closing at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31. Grants will be reviewed by the SBDA and awarded based on the application’s eligibility.

For more information or to apply, visit www.co.warren.oh.us.