Warren County development to host 2021 Dayton Homearama

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A community being built in Warren County will host will host the 2021 Home Builders Association (HBA) of Dayton Homearama.

The event, to be held at Union Village, will run from Oct. 1 to 17, 2021. Organizers said it is the first time since 2012 that Homearama has taken place at a single site.

“Homes have never been more important,” said HBA of Dayton President Erika Deady. “They are our offices, our schools, our playgrounds and our sanctuaries. Your local home builders continue to provide innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the communities we serve and Union Village is a prime example of a cutting-edge development that highlights a reimagined look at what lifestyle looks like.”

In a release, organizers said the development is based on the principles of new urbanism, the community already contains 10 homes, seven townhomes, commercial space and six parks. Homearama 2021 will showcase the walkable lifestyle and exceptional homes truly unique to Southwest Ohio.

“This is the start of something special,” said Union Village Project Manager Matt Obringer. “We’re building a place that has character and charm, inviting front porches and a small-town, urban lifestyle. The concept is unique for new construction in this region and we look forward to showcasing it during Dayton Homearama.”

The development will feature a 17,000-square-foot Center Building that will house a LCNB National Bank branch, an independent restaurant and offices for Union Village Realty and Otterbein SeniorLife.

According to organizers, Premier Health will open a health center at Union Village in Summer 2021, offering primary care, orthopedic, cardiology and urgent care services.

The development is located near the intersection of Ohio 63 and Ohio 741, which is three miles from exit 29 on I-75.

Tickets for Dayton Homearama will be available throughout the summer. COVID precautions will be strictly adhered to as those become clear heading into October.