Warren County Deputies searching for escaped inmate

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)- Warren County Deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped during a transport to an area hospital, Friday night.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were called to the area of State Route 63 and Interstate 75 around 10:55 p.m. Friday for a reported escaped inmate, Derrick M. Volz.

Volz escaped while being transported to an area hospital by staff from Community Correctional Center, which is governed by the Talbert House. Community Correctional Center is not affiliated with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or Warren County Jail.

Volz was last seen heading westbound along State Route 63 towards Monroe. Volz was incarcerated for felony possession of drugs through Clermont County. His last known address was in Amelia, Ohio.

Volz is a 29 year old male described as 6 feet, 1 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a black undershirt and khaki pants.

Anyone who sees Volz, or has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-2525.