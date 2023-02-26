DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash on Saturday has left one person dead and another person injured.

According to the Lebanon Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), authorities were called around 9:30 p.m. to the southbound lanes of I-75, just north of State Route 123 in Franklin.

A preliminary investigation showed that the driver of a Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling southbound, when the vehicle is said to have stopped in the right lane after having an equipment failure, the release said.

Another driver, Metodi Panev, 66, of Cincinnati, is said to have also been driving southbound in the right lane in a Mercedes-Benz. The driver of the Mercedes-Benz is said to have crashed into the rear of the Dodge Ram in the right lane of southbound I-75.

Panev was taken from the scene to Atrium Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Dodge Ram is said to have only sustained minor injuries from the crash.

The Lebanon Post of OSP says the crash is still under investigation.