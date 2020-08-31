WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Warren County Engineer’s Office (WCEO) announced a road improvement project on Wood Road between Stubbs Mill Road and Phillips Road will be closed during the day for two weeks starting Wednesday, Sept. 2.
The projects goal is to replace conduits, repair pavement and to resurface the road.
WCEO said in a press release that daily closures will start at 7 a.m. and go until 6 p.m. A detour route will not be posted.
For more information, visit www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at 513-695-3301.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Warren County announces two week repair project for Wood Road
- British study finds that pandemic has affected people’s sense of time
- Second stimulus checks: Blame game continues as $1,200 direct payments stalled
- DPS to distribute ‘ready packs’ at Fairview Elementary
- Wilberforce University to begin semester online