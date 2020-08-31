Warren County announces two week repair project for Wood Road

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Warren County Engineer’s Office (WCEO) announced a road improvement project on Wood Road between Stubbs Mill Road and Phillips Road will be closed during the day for two weeks starting Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The projects goal is to replace conduits, repair pavement and to resurface the road.

WCEO said in a press release that daily closures will start at 7 a.m. and go until 6 p.m. A detour route will not be posted.

For more information, visit www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at 513-695-3301.

