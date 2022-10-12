Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus.

Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m.

The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said:

Around noon today, we were made aware of a threat made on our Main Campus. Upon notification of the threat, we immediately contacted law enforcement and had all students and staff shelter in place. With the support of additional police presence on campus, we initiated a staggered release of all students. We are currently completing the successful release of all students and have canceled all adult education classes this evening in an abundance of caution. While we assume this was an unsubstantiated threat, the safety of our students and staff will always be our first priority.

We will continue to work closely with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the threat and will see to it that anyone responsible is held accountable for their actions. We are thankful for our staff and law enforcement partners for their support in keeping our students safe. Thank you to our students and families for their patience during a hectic situation.

No one has been injured, the Warren County Dispatch Center said.

Only a few hours before, classes seemed to be proceeding as normal. A Facebook post by the school showed culinary students learning how to make tartines, or fancy sandwiches from a guest teacher from Great Wolf Lodge.

This incident remains under investigation.

