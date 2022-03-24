CLARKSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – It was a different scene Thursday morning as crews assessed the damage left behind by severe storms.

The National Weather Service Wilmington, along with Warren County Emergency Management, was on the ground, looking over the debris. Brandon Peloquin, a warning coordination meteorologist for the NWS, determined an EF0 tornado touched down right outside of Clarksville, hugged Todd’s Fork Creek, even flipped over a small camper.

“Based on the damage we’ve seen here with snapped trees, even some of the debris that was kind of wrapped around the trees there, we are confirming this was a tornado, EF0, 80 mph winds, that moved through here yesterday afternoon,” Peloquin said.

The tornado was not on the ground long, though. It crossed Highway 350 and lifted right after crossing into Clinton County. Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District Chief Bob Wysong said they are thankful it touched down where it did and no one was injured.

“That was a good thing. If it had been a little further to the west, things could’ve been different,” Wysong said.

Now, the recovery begins as trees need to be cleared and debris cleaned up. Chief Wysong said the recovery process is a team effort.

“With the help of ODOT, DPL, AES, and the county. They all pitched in like they were supposed to and they helped it all go seamlessly,” Wysong said.