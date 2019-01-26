Warrant issued for man wanted in connection with Cricket Wireless robbery

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A manhunt is underway in connection to a Cricket Wireless robbery earlier this week that left an employee tied up.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a warrant is out for 46-year-old Brian Burnett, who is wanted in connection with the crime.

Friday, both Sheriff’s deputies and the SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a home off of Dayton-Liberty Road in Jefferson Township.

Sheriff Streck says the SWAT Team was asked to assist because the search warrant was deemed a higher-risk situation due to the violence committed during the robbery and the possibility of weapons being involved during execution of the warrant.

They came up empty handed but officials say they will continue to search for Burnett and any other suspects relating to the case.

“To go in and terrorize a business like they did, we’re not going to stand for it and we’re going to use every resource we have and we’re going to find out who did it,” Sheriff Streck says, adding that it’s just a matter of time until the culprit is caught.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Burnett is asked to contact the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357 or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.

