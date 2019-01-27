Warrant issued for man connected to cell store robbery

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Police continue to search for a man connected to a Cricket Wireless robbery during which an employee was tied up.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says a warrant is out for 46-year-old Brian Burnett, who is wanted in connection to the crime. On Friday sheriff's deputies and the SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on Dayton-Liberty Road in Jefferson Township.

They came up empty, but officials will continue to search for Burnett and any other suspects connected to the case. Anyone who knows where Burnett might be is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.

