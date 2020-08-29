Warped Wings new location opens Saturday in Springboro

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — The grand opening of the Warped Wing Barrel Room and Smokery is Saturday, Aug. 29, where patrons can get barrel aged beers and smoked foods.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and tables are first-come, first-serve. The brewery is not accepting reservations at this time.

Masks are required to enter the building but can be taken off when seated. Brewery staff ask that anytime patrons get up to do anything they put a mask back on.

A patio area is available and is also dog friendly, as long as they remain behaved and leashed.