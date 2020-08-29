SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — The grand opening of the Warped Wing Barrel Room and Smokery is Saturday, Aug. 29, where patrons can get barrel aged beers and smoked foods.
The event starts at 11 a.m. and tables are first-come, first-serve. The brewery is not accepting reservations at this time.
Masks are required to enter the building but can be taken off when seated. Brewery staff ask that anytime patrons get up to do anything they put a mask back on.
A patio area is available and is also dog friendly, as long as they remain behaved and leashed.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- ‘Lebanese Dinner Takeout’ event to take place over weekend
- Warped Wings new location opens Saturday in Springboro
- Omega Baptist Church to help with voter registration, canvasing door-to-door
- Free pop-up testing event at Charles Drew Health Center
- Driver fled the scene of 2 car crash in Harrison Township