Warped Wing to start distributing #DaytonStrongIPA Monday

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Dayton Strong IPA

Dayton Strong IPA (Dayton Business Journal)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One local brewery will begin distributing a new beer aimed at helping those recovering from the Memorial Day tornadoes.

The #DaytonStrongIPA will be made and distributed by The Dayton Brewery Alliance, which includes several breweries. Warped Wing Brewery will be canning more than 1,000 cases to be distributed, which begins Monday to area bars, restaurants, and retailers.

The front of the can reads “Through darkness comes light. Through fear comes compassion. Through tragedy comes triumph.”

