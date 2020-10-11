Warped Wing closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -Warped Wing Brewing Company is temporarily closing its downtown Dayton location after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post made Friday, the brewery said the employee who tested positive last worked in the Taproom Wednesday, Oct. 7 and Thursday, Oct. 8.

All employees are in the process of being tested for the coronavirus. While the brewery is closed, deep cleaning and sanitizing will take place. Warped Wing does not have a date set to reopen however, the Springboro location remains open.