Warped Wing Brewing donating all sales to shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Warped Wing Brewing Company in Dayton announced it will open on Sunday and donate all sales to go towards the victims of the mass shooting in the Oregon District early Sunday morning.

“We’ve discussed at length and have made the difficult decision to open today because we won’t let fear and hate rule our community,” the brewery said in a Facebook post. “We also want to be a place where the community can come be together.”

The brewery announced that all sales from the Taproom on Sunday will go towards “helping the victims and their families and our friends in the Oregon District.”

