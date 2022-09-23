SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — An area die-hard Bengals fan is partnering with a local brewery to give other Cincinnati fans a place to watch this weekend’s game.

Ron William is better known as “The Bengalorian.”

“I love Star Wars. I’m a bit of a nerd. So naturally, coupling that up with football, it came pretty easily,” says Ron. “Bada-bing, bada-boom! The Bengalorian was born.”

He’s partnering with Warped Wing in Springboro Sunday to host an away-game watch party for Bengals fans.

“We’re going to be offering 10% off appetizers. We have an amazing menu. We have phenomenal beers, cocktails and wine,” says Erika Ross, Event Manager & Administrative Assistant for Warped Wing.

“Essentially what I wanted to do was take the tailgate environment, rip it out of your living room, and bring it to a local eatery and brewery,” says Ron. “Our goal is to fill the party room. So show up in force, wear your Bengals gear.”

They’ll have prizes and giveaways during the game.

Erika says her husband is a die-hard Browns fan, but she knows what team she’ll be rooting for.

“My alliance is to the brewery–because if then Bengals win, then it’s a win for us as well,” laughs Erika.

They’re hoping this will be the first of other watch parties, and they’re hoping it won’t just be for away games.

“We’re the place to be if you can’t make it to Cincinnati on home days too,” says Erika.

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Jets in New York Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.