DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Can I ask you a “Question…?” Were you one of the Swifties who fought in the great Ticketmaster war trying to grab tickets to see Taylor Swift?

“Call It What You Want,” but the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of a white van on social media with the words “$20 TSWIFT TICKETS INSIDE.” Even though the department posted it to get your attention in hopes of Swifties having a chance at legitimate.

The social media post was published by the department on Thursday as a public safety announcement to warn Swifties of the dangers of fake ticket scams. Some people who claim they are selling tickets may have bad blood, leaving your wallet feeling the opposite of a “Gold Rush,” and more like a “Blank Space,”

Ticketmaster is continuing to release tickets to select fans who were eligible in Nov. 2022 from the “Verified Fan” presale. Selected Swifties will reportedly receive a notification from the ticket company.

If you have been in a “Lavender Haze” the past few months, Swift is coming to Paycor Stadium on June 30 and July 1 for an “Enchanted” time as a part of her “Eras Tour.” Swifties that are going to the concert, are you “…Ready For It?”