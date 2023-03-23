DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The WARN system shows the possibility for layoffs and closures of a company in Butler County.

The Yellow Corporation is said to operate a location through USF Holland LLC d/b/a Holland and YRC Enterprise Services, Inc. called Cincinnati Terminal 331 in West Chester Township, the letter says. In the letter to Ohio Department of Job & Family Services (ODJFS), it is stated that the Yellow Corporation is permanently closing the location in the 10000 block of Princeton Glendale Road in Butler County on or about May 28, or within 14 days of the date.

On Yellow Corporation’s website, the company describes itself as being in business for over 95 years.

All employees at the location are said to be impacted, but the company hopes to have all of the current employees employed at other company locations. A total of 150 employees will be impacted by the local closure. Forty-nine city combination drivers, thirty-nine road drivers, seven mechanics along with a handful of other jobs will be impacted.

“None of the affected employees have bumping rights in connection with the closure pursuant to a collective bargaining agreement or otherwise,” the letter said.

The company says it is working with the union, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT) to initiate the transfer process of employees that are impacted.

ODJFS was notified on March 16 of the upcoming planned closure. Another location in Summit County is also expected to close, which will impact a total of 107 employees there.