Warming up quickly with gusty winds and lots of sun

Starting out quite chilly this Saturday morning with temperatures in the 30s and areas of morning frost. Temperatures quickly warm into the 50s by late morning. This afternoon, winds are on the increase and may gust to 30-35 mph. On Friday the highest wind gust was 46 mph recorded in Dayton.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, increasing winds. High 70

TONIGHT: Breezy and warmer. Low 56

SUNDAY: Gusty winds, plenty of sun, warmer. High near 80

The new work week starts out with chances for showers and storms for a couple of days followed by a cooling trend for the rest of the week.

