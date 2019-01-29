Warming centers open across Miami Valley due to frigid temperatures
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple warming centers will open this week for residents looking to take shelter from the bitterly cold temperatures expected over the next few days.
The following locations will be available:
Gerhardt Civic Center
3050 Kreitzer Rd.
Moraine, OH, 45439
937-535-1095
Open January 29th through February 1st, 10:00 am – 8:00 p.m.
Payne Recreation Center
3800 Main St.
Dayton, OH 45439
937-535-1060
Open January 29th through February 1st, 6:00 am – 9:00 p.m.
Farmersville Fire Association
207 N. Elm St.
Farmersville, Ohio 45325
Station phone. 937-696-2863
Warming center hours: 6 AM to 6 PM or as needed.
Washington Township Rec Center
895 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd.
Dayton, OH 45459
(937) 433-0130
Open January 30 and January 31 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Washington Township - Rec West
965 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd.
Dayton, OH 45459
(937) 438-7985
Open January 30 and January 31 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Greater Dayton Recreation Center
2021 W. Third St.
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 333-4732
Open January 30 and January 31 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Northwest Recreation Center
1600 Princeton Dr.
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 333-3322
Open January 30 and January 31 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lohrey Recreation Center
2366 Glenarm Ave.
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 333-3131
Open January 30 and January 31 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Brookville Fire Department
775 E. Upper Lewisburg Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 545-1088
Open 24 hours until January 31
First United Methodist Church
220 S. Main St.
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-8435
Open 24 hours until noon on February 1
Interfaith Hospitality Network
501 W. High St.
Springfield, OH 45506
937-325-8154
Warming center open once temperatures reach 10 degrees Fahrenheit or lower
If you have questions about one of the centers, you are asked to reach out to them directly.
