Warming centers open across Miami Valley due to frigid temperatures

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple warming centers will open this week for residents looking to take shelter from the bitterly cold temperatures expected over the next few days.

The following locations will be available:

Gerhardt Civic Center

3050 Kreitzer Rd.

Moraine, OH, 45439

937-535-1095

Open January 29th through February 1st, 10:00 am – 8:00 p.m.

Payne Recreation Center

3800 Main St.

Dayton, OH 45439

937-535-1060

Open January 29th through February 1st, 6:00 am – 9:00 p.m.

Farmersville Fire Association

207 N. Elm St.

Farmersville, Ohio 45325

Station phone. 937-696-2863

Warming center hours: 6 AM to 6 PM or as needed.

Washington Township Rec Center

895 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd.

Dayton, OH 45459

(937) 433-0130

Open January 30 and January 31 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Washington Township - Rec West

965 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd.

Dayton, OH 45459

(937) 438-7985

Open January 30 and January 31 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Greater Dayton Recreation Center

2021 W. Third St.

Dayton, OH 45417

(937) 333-4732

Open January 30 and January 31 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Northwest Recreation Center

1600 Princeton Dr.

Dayton, OH 45406

(937) 333-3322

Open January 30 and January 31 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lohrey Recreation Center

2366 Glenarm Ave.

Dayton, OH 45420

(937) 333-3131

Open January 30 and January 31 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Brookville Fire Department

775 E. Upper Lewisburg Road

Brookville, OH 45309

(937) 545-1088

Open 24 hours until January 31

First United Methodist Church

220 S. Main St.

New Carlisle, OH 45344

(937) 845-8435

Open 24 hours until noon on February 1

Interfaith Hospitality Network

501 W. High St.

Springfield, OH 45506

937-325-8154

Warming center open once temperatures reach 10 degrees Fahrenheit or lower

If you have questions about one of the centers, you are asked to reach out to them directly.

