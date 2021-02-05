Warming Center to open this weekend at Salvation Army in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Springfield announced Friday that the Salvation Army is opening a warming center at its Plum Street location this weekend ahead of a frigid forecast.

Officials said that the center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s important during this time of cold weather that we make accommodations for

those in our community of limited means,” said Captain Anita Albert-Watson of

the Springfield Salvation Army. “Exposure to the elements can result in frostbite,

extreme illness or death. We are committed to working with our community

partners to provide shelter from these extreme temperatures.”

The center will be in the gymnasium, which allows for adequate social distancing. Staff will have hot and warm refreshments free of charge.