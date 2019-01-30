Warming center opens in New Carlisle for first time in years
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN)- Temperatures are expected to be so low in the coming days, the First United Methodist Church in New Carlisle will open a warming center for the first time in years. It will be available 24 hours a day until Friday at noon.
Tuesday was a long day for Kay Harshbarger as she prepared to warm the bellies of those who may be stopping by.
"Mr. Mac's here in town donated some food. Lee's Famous Recipes is also going to help with some chicken. I cooked up a big pot of green beans, ham and potatoes for those that come in," Harshbarger said.
"I've been here for two and a half years. This is the first time that a need like this has arisen in such an extreme kind of way," Senior Pastor Frank James said.
A stack of board games and comfortable seating, James hoped to make people feel at home in one of the churches warm rooms. Cots and blankets were also available for people who may want to stay the night.
The warming center is the result of a community effort.
"We've been in touch with helping agencies like the emergency management people, the city of New Carlisle, the health department in Springfield," James said.
He hoped he could provide a safe refuge from the bitter temperatures.
Harshbarger said it felt good to help those who may not have anywhere else to go.
"Right now, they're terribly in need of warming up and some good nutrition," Harshbarger said.
James said if there were no visitors at the warming center, they would close their doors at night but will re-open if someone is in need of a warm space. Help can be reached after hours by calling 937-845-0679.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Latest News - Local
