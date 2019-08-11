Warmer and slightly more humid today

Rounding out a dry weekend with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Today there will be an increase in the humidity and afternoon highs will climb into the mid 80s.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer and a little more humid. High 86
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild . Low 66
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 91
Showers and storms are possible Monday night and Tuesday. There is a chance a few storms may become severe.
