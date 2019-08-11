Breaking News
Warmer and slightly more humid today

Rounding out a dry weekend with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Today there will be an increase in the humidity and afternoon highs will climb into the mid 80s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warmer and a little more humid. High 86

Warmer today as the Germanfest wraps up at Riverscape
It will feel hot today if you are sitting in the sun for the game this PM

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild . Low 66

MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 91

Showers and storms are possible Monday night and Tuesday. There is a chance a few storms may become severe.

