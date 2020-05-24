Live Now
2 NEWS Today Weekend is live now

Warmer and more humid today…slight chance of a shower or storm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Continued very warm and humid today with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower or storm. Best chances will be across the southern Miami Valley today. Better chances for showers and storms on Memorial Day.

TODAY: Very warm and humid. Spotty shower or storm. High 86

TONIGHT: Evening shower or storm, partly cloudy and muggy. Low 67

MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Hot and humid, scattered showers and storms, mainly PM. High 87

The summer like temperatures continue through mid week with highs in the 80s. Slightly cooler by next weekend and temperatures only reach into the 70s. Daily chances of showers and storms continue with best chance mid to late week.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS