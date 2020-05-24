Warmer and more humid today…slight chance of a shower or storm

Continued very warm and humid today with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower or storm. Best chances will be across the southern Miami Valley today. Better chances for showers and storms on Memorial Day.

TODAY: Very warm and humid. Spotty shower or storm. High 86

TONIGHT: Evening shower or storm, partly cloudy and muggy. Low 67

MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Hot and humid, scattered showers and storms, mainly PM. High 87

The summer like temperatures continue through mid week with highs in the 80s. Slightly cooler by next weekend and temperatures only reach into the 70s. Daily chances of showers and storms continue with best chance mid to late week.