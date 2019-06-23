Warmer and more humid, chance of storms tonight

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A cool start to the day with morning readings in the upper 50s and low 60s. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon. Should be a good afternoon for the Dayton Air Show and the Dayton Dragons game.

Scattered showers and storms are expected by later this evening with the possibility of a few strong to severe storms.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and humidity with a chance of showers and storms towards evening. Highs 83

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. A few storms may become severe. Muggy & mild. Low 68

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 81

Drier weather on Tuesday and sunshine returns to the Miami Valley with highs in the 80s.

