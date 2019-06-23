Warmer and more humid, chance of storms tonight

Local News

by: Melissa Barrington

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A cool start to the day with morning readings in the upper 50s and low 60s. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon. Should be a good afternoon for the Dayton Air Show and the Dayton Dragons game.

Scattered showers and storms are expected by later this evening with the possibility of a few strong to severe storms.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and humidity with a chance of showers and storms towards evening. Highs 83

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. A few storms may become severe. Muggy & mild. Low 68

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 81

Drier weather on Tuesday and sunshine returns to the Miami Valley with highs in the 80s.

Live Doppler 2HD

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS