DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The MetroParks Ice Rink is currently closed due to unseasonably warm weather.

According to Five Rivers MetroParks, the ice rink at RiverScape MetroPark is closed today, Dec. 26, due to warm weather. The cafe located at the rink is also closed.

The ice rink occasionally closes throughout the season due to inclement weather.

Today’s unseasonably high temperatures prompted the closure, as the rink must maintain certain conditions to remain frozen.

The rink plans to reopen for regular hours on Wednesday, Dec. 27 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For rink updates and more, visit the MetroParks website.