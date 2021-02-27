Warm temperatures this weekend despite rain chances on Sunday

We had some rain fall overnight so roads and the ground will be wet early on. During the rest of the day, some sunshine is expected to mix with clouds. Temperatures will be mild all weekend long, normal high is 43.
TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Very mild. High 56
TONIGHT: Rain develops, heavy at times. Mild. Low 45
SUNDAY: Showers, mainly in the morning, warm and breezy. High 60
Temperatures will bounce up and down this week, but generally still staying above normal. Low chances of rain on Wednesday.