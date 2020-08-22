Warm & humid with chances for rain this weekend

More sunshine to the north today, while areas to the south will see more cloud cover. Chances for rain will mainly be south of I-70. Everyone will notice an increase in the humidity.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Chance of a few showers, isolated storm in south and eastern counties. High 84

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Passing shower? Low 66

SUNDAY: Warm and very humid. Scattered showers and storms. High 85

Temperatures continue to warm through mid week into the low 90s. Chances for rain return by the end of the week due to a tropical system.