Warm & humid today with a passing shower or storm

A frontal boundary will keep a slight chance of a shower or storm in the forecast for today after morning fog burns off. Not everyone will see rain. But it will be warm and humid this afternoon with variable clouds.

TODAY: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Warm and humid with a passing shower possible. High 76

TONIGHT: Spotty shower. Muggy and warm. Low 62

SUNDAY: Warm and humid. PM showers and storms. High 80

A pesky area of low pressure will bring in cooler temperatures and continued chances for rain for the start of the work week. Highs start the week in the 60s and warm overnight lows around 50.