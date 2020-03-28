Warm and humid with chances for showers and storms. Severe weather possible tonight.

Warm and humid today with some scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Best chances for stormy weather will be tonight when there is a threat for severe weather.
TODAY: Warm and humid. A few showers and storms possible. High 76
Live Doppler 2HD
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Some storms may be severe. Low near 60
SUNDAY: Early morning showers and storms. Gusty strong winds. High 62
Drier weather for Monday and cooler temperatures with highs only in the mid 50s.
