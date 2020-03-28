Warm and humid with chances for showers and storms. Severe weather possible tonight.

Closings
Warm and humid today with some scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Best chances for stormy weather will be tonight when there is a threat for severe weather.

TODAY: Warm and humid. A few showers and storms possible. High 76

Live Doppler 2HD

Best chances for severe weather will be overnight.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Some storms may be severe. Low near 60

High winds and very heavy rain are the main threats. Isolated are tornadoes possible.

SUNDAY: Early morning showers and storms. Gusty strong winds. High 62

Drier weather for Monday and cooler temperatures with highs only in the mid 50s.

