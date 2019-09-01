Warm and humid with chances for rain

1  of  2
Not a complete wash out today, but still periods of showers and storms, especially this afternoon. This morning, best chances for rain will be across the northern Miami Valley. Grab the rain gear if you are headed to the Dragons game this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, humid with chances for scattered showers and storms. Highs around 80

TONIGHT: Showers and storms come to an end. Low around 65

LABOR DAY (MONDAY): AM shower or storm. Otherwise, partly sunny, warm and humid. High 82

Tuesday should be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of showers and storms on Wednesday. Highs for much of the remainder of the week in the 70s.

