Warm and humid with afternoon showers and storms possible today

Another warm and humid day with a chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

TODAY: Patchy morning fog, partly sunny, warm and humid with PM scattered showers and storms. HIgh 85

Gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible near storms today.
Warm and humid for the race today.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms end. Clearing skies and muggy. Low 68

MONDAY: Partly sunny warm and humid. Isolated shower or storm. High 87

Turning hot mid week with highs in the low 90s. By the end of the week, remnants of Laura may impact our area with chances of showers and storms.

