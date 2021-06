Another great summer day with an increase in clouds and humidity. There is a slight chance of a shower or storm but many areas should stay dry today.

TODAY: Warm and humid. Increasing clouds and a slim chance of a shower or storm. High near 85

TONIGHT: Isolated evening shower or storm. Scattered clouds. Muggy. Low 68

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Warm and humid. High 82

Typical summer weather this week with daily chances for showers and storms. Warm and humid with highs in the 80s.