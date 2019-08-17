Warm and humid with a few storms possible

Warm and very humid this weekend. There is a slight chance of a few showers and storms today, with best chances to our north and west. A few storms may become severe. Main severe threats today are strong winds and heavy rain.

TODAY: Becoming mostly cloudy, warm & humid. Few showers and storms possible. High 86

Heavy downpours are possible with passing showers and storms today

TONIGHT: Muggy with an isolated shower or storm possible. Low 70

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. Heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Isolated showers and storms. High 90

It will remain hot and humid as we start out the new week with highs around 90 and still a slight chance for a few showers and storms.

Live Doppler 2HD

