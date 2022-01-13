Union, Ohio (WDTN) – A 213,000 square foot warehouse distribution center is planned to be built in Union.

Balboa Real Estate Partners, LLC and The Opus Group announced plans to build a warehouse distribution center, Crossroads Logistics Park, in Union.

The building is intended to help build an inventory of small industrial sites near the Dayton Airport. It will be designed as a rear-load facility with 32’ clear height, 20 dock doors with 60’ staging bays and 57 trailer stalls, according to Balboa Real Estate Partners, LLC and The Opus Group.

“This speculative building is designed to meet the needs of small and mid-sized companies in the Logistics and Advanced Manufacturing sectors,” said Balboa Real Estate Partner, Tom Calahan. “Without the OSIP funds from JobsOhio, it may not have been possible to develop this needed project. We appreciate the support of JobsOhio, the Dayton Development Coalition (DDC), Montgomery County Transportation Improvement District (MCTID), and the City of Union to help make this project happen.”

JobsOhio reportedly supported the project with a $1,000,000 Ohio Site Inventory Program (OSIP) grant.

“This new speculative building at Crossroads Logistics Park is specifically designed to attract logistics and manufacturing companies seeking to establish new operations rapidly,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “Along with Crossroads Logistics Park’s strategic location near the airport and major highways, this facility provides a competitive edge for companies looking to grow in the North American

market.”