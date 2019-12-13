Ward Trial Day 4: Former state trooper testifies in his own defense

Former Ohio State Highway Patrol officer Chris Ward testifies in his own defense in Preble County Common Pleas Court on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Former Ohio State Highway Patrol officer Chris Ward testified that he was trying to remove a cat from a bed the night he’s accused of inappropriately touching a minor who was staying the night at his home.

Ward testified in his own defense on Friday, Dec. 13 in Preble County Common Pleas Court. He’s facing five charges of gross sexual imposition and two charges of sexual battery from seven women over the course of 10 years, all but one allegedly occurring while he was on duty.

What to know about Ward trial

Chris Ward testifies in own defense at trial, offering counters to claims from other witnesses during defense examination

Shannon Ward, the former state trooper’s wife, testified she met Ward when she was 20, during a traffic stop

The Preble County Sheriff’s captain who interviewed one of the victims testified, as well as an Ohio State Highway Patrol officer as an expert witness on GPS location maps of patrol car

Continuing Coverage of Trial

He testified he drank “three to four beers” the night the minor stayed at his house. He spoke to the minor and one of his children following an argument with a friend who came over to play pool in March 2018. He later went inside to explain what happened.

He said he later went to do laundry and heard the family cat in the room the minor was sleeping in. He said he moved the cat off the bed where the minor and another female were sleeping and wasn’t aware if he touched her.

In testimony on Tuesday, the minor in the case said she woke several times to Ward having his hands on her inappropriately, including having his hands down her underwear. The other minor testified she told Ward to leave the room and said he had been sleeping in there.

Another witness testified that she was forced to perform a sex act on Ward outside of the Dayton post’s District 5 area. Ward was out of the area working to escort an over-sized truckload to the Pennsylvania border. Defense Attorney Steve Hobbs went over GPS maps that showed locations of Ward’s cruiser. He said Ward wasn’t on the same part of the highway.

Ward said during a New Lebanon traffic stop, he suspected an alleged victim had pills or heroin in pill form on her person, which are hard and oval-shaped.

“My question to her was, what do you have in your crotch,” Ward said. “She said she didn’t have anything.”

Cross-examination of Ward by state prosecutors is expected to happen later today.

Wife testifies in husband’s defense

Shannon Ward testified that she first met former Trooper Ward when he pulled her over for OVI when she was 20 years old.

The couple began dating later in 2008 and were married a year later in 2009. She testified she did send a text to Ward after more alleged victims had came forward and more charges were filed against him.

She texted her husband about inappropriate things she had said or texted to her daughter from their first marriage. She mentioned a photo he sent of a woman who was naked but covered in whip cream. She also complained about him walking into her daughter’s room without knocking.

Preble County Sheriff’s Office Captain Andrew Blevins testified about interviewing the minor in the case and her mother.

Blevins said the mother said the daughter did not want to talk about the incident but came into the station later that day to conduct an interview.

