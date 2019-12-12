Ward Trial Day 3: Witness says Ward assaulted her after date in trooper uniform

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – A witness and alleged victim in the case against former Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Chris Ward said on Thursday she was sick of the patrolman pulling her over multiple times, so she accepted a date.

She testified the date went well until he emerged from a room in the house in his state patrol uniform, grabbed her with his arms around her, and then assaulted her.

Get caught up on coverage of the Chris Ward trial:

The witness said she was just out of high school when she was pulled over repeatedly over several months between 2007 and 2008 by a state trooper.

State prosecutors Joel King and Jennifer Reed introduced into evidence a written warning she was given by Ward, which included his name and his personal phone number.

“It didn’t dawn on me until he gave me his name and number that it was the same trooper over and over,” the witness said.

The witness said she called Ward in hopes of ending the harassment. She said they talked on the phone several times when Ward asked her on a date.

She said she drove to Ward’s house, the two went to dinner and came back. She described Ward as ‘sweet and professional’ while at dinner until they returned to his house. She said she was alarmed when he received a phone call from his daughter and began screaming angrily into the phone.

“I just remember feeling, ‘Wow,’ she said. “His face was blood red, he was screaming and yelling. I didn’t expect him to act like that.”

Ward called his daughter back and continued the angry conversation. The alleged victim said he finished the phone call, left the room and returned wearing his state patrol uniform. He embraced her putting his arms around her arms then forced his hands down the front of her pants.

“I stooped down and spun out (from him),” Ward said. “He sprung (this) on me.”

The witness said she didn’t want to go on the date with Ward, but thought he’d stop pulling her over if “she gave him what he wanted,” which she said she assumed was some of her time. She said she called him again after the date and incident.

“I called him and played him a loud, loud song,” She said. “I wanted to annoy him. I wanted to be left alone.” The witness said Ward stopped pulling her over after the date.

Ward’s attorney, Steve Hobbs, questioned the witness about a conversation that she said had with Ward. Hobbs said in an interview with an investigator she said Ward bragged about arresting a judge for OVI. Hobbs said if the timeframe for the date was 2007 to 2008, this couldn’t have happened because Ward hadn’t arrested the judge until 2009.

“You said he was bragging about pulling over a judge for DUI,” Hobbs said. “But that didn’t happen (until) 2009.”

Testimony continued into the afternoon. Lt. Joshua Davis of the state patrol as an expert witness. Davis was asked about dates and how GPS locaters worked on patrol cars as well as procedures regarding patdowns.

