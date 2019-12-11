Ward Trial Day 2: Witness says ex-trooper repeatedly groped her during traffic stop

Former Ohio State Highway Patrolmen Chris Ward (right) and his defense attorney Steve Hobbs talk during a break of Ward’s trial at the Preble County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – An alleged victim of former Ohio State Highway Patrolman Chris Ward said the trooper repeatedly and forcefully groped her during a traffic stop in New Lebanon.

The incident occurred in January 2015 when Ward and another trooper pulled the alleged victim and a friend over for speeding.

The testimony occurred on Day 2 of Ward’s trial at the Preble County Court of Common Pleas. He’s charged with two counts of sexual battery and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

The witness said she was given a patdown by Ward three times. She said Ward repeatedly rubbed forcefully between her legs during three separate pat-downs. She said the former trooper said he suspected she was hiding drugs in that area of her body.

The witness said she was wearing sweatpants with basketball shorts underneath and pulled her sweatpants down enough for the trooper to see the shorts. That didn’t stop him from patting her down for the third time.

The witness said she began to panic during the first patdown. She said she tried making eye contact with the other trooper who was with Ward, but he was staring at the road, looking away.

The witness told state assistant prosecutor Jennifer Reed she felt panic during the situation.

“(I thought) how do I get out of this situation?” she said. “How do I stop it? What’s the best way to stop it? I felt intimidated. I was standing by myself with no one on my side there, alone, not knowing how to react and very uncomfortable. I cooperated. I felt I had to do it and I didn’t feel safe.”

She was traveling with a friend on their way to McDonald’s. They were pulled over for speeding. The alleged victim’s friend began panicking and crying. She was placed in the back of the police car while the witness was frisked.

Ward told the witness she was being frisked because she was rustling around in the car while they were pulled over and law enforcement would be suspicious they could possibly be searching for a weapon.

Cruiser-cam footage showed the two females in the backseat of the patrol car. The driver was frantic and crying while the witness tried to calm her down before telling her she had been assaulted by the officer.

Both were released by Ward and said they drove on to McDonald’s. The alleged victim said she called New Lebanon Police and her father on a borrowed phone at the restaurant. The friend, who testified after the alleged victim, didn’t remember her calling law enforcement, though the witness said she talked to them at the restaurant. She said they advised she file a complaint with the State Patrol instead of filing a criminal complaint.

The trial will continue through Wednesday.

