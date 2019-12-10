Ward Trial Day 1: Trial begins for former State Trooper charged with sex crimes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The trial of Christopher Ward began on Monday with emotional testimony from one of his alleged victims, a minor.

She testified in Preble County Common Pleas Court that Ward touched her several times while she slept in a bed with a friend. Ward, she said, had been drinking earlier and spent an hour talking to her and the friend in the doorway while over there for a sleepover. She said she woke up to Ward touching her three times inappropriately during the night.

A friend of the alleged victim eventually told Ward he needed to leave the bedroom and shouldn’t have been in the room.

The family of the alleged victim said she had been hesitant to discuss what happened with her family or friends. A relative testified the alleged victim said she was afraid of what Ward might do if she told the police about the incident.

“(The alleged victim) was crying and upset, which was unusual for her,” the witness said. “She was really upset. I told her (we) had her back and you should really tell mom.”

Ward is charged with three counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of sexual battery. He was a trooper for the Ohio State Highway Patrol when he was charged.

Three women went to authorities claiming Ward committed sex crimes against them in February after his initial indictment. Two more women came forward later that month. A superseding indictment was filed against Ward in November with a total of six alleged victims.

Visiting Judge James Brogan is presiding the case. He was a former appellate judge for the Ohio 2nd District Court of Appeals. Joel King is acting as special prosecutor from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The prosecution and defense gave opening argument in the morning. Ward is represented by defense attorney Steve Hobbs.

