DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wapakoneta YMCA held a fundraising event to create funding for a good cause.

According to our partners at WLIO, the YMCA location held the first annual “Adult Carnival Fundraiser” on Saturday at White Tail Acres in Lima. About 200 tickets were purchased at the fundraising event.

People had the opportunity to purchase tickets for $35 a person in advanced to participate in the carnival event. Attendees of the event were able to enjoy beverages, eat some food catered by Siderail, listen to the live band, play fun games and more, a post on social media says.

Our partners say the proceeds from the event are going to a good cause.

The money from the event will be going towards the Wapakoneta YMCA scholarship fund to give back to the community and wants the community to know they are more than a place to exercise, according to WLIO.

Grand prizes for the event included a gift set from Lululemon, an IFly skydiving gift certificate and several others, the YMCA says in the post.

The fund provides free memberships to area families that may not be able to afford one without the project. If you are interested in donating to the cause, you can donate online or call the Y at 1 (419) 739-9622.