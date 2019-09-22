Wapakoneta prepares for arrival of Trump, Australian PM

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – President Donald Trump will give remarks at Pratt Industries in Wapakoneta at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Trump is traveling to Houston and Ohio as part of a week-long visit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

UPDATE 3:55 P.M.: Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan is expected to be at Pratt for the president’s visit. Ohio’s 4th District, which Jordan represents, includes Wapakoneta and all of Auglaize County. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine isn’t expected to attend.

This is Trump’s fourth visit to Western Ohio since March. Trump gave a speech at the Lima tank factory in March, held a rally at U.S. Bank Arena in Cinncinati on Aug. 1. He visited victims and first responders at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton on Aug. 7 following the mass shooting in the Oregon District.

UPDATE 2:10 P.M.: Employees of Pratt Industries are now gathering at the mill prior to the arrival of President Trump and Australian PM Morrison.

Buses shuttled media, employees and local residents who wanted to see the president speak Sunday at the facility from Wapakoneta High School. The mill, which is still under construction, will manufacture boxes made of 100-percent recycled containerboard.

The trip is part of a week-long visit Trump has hosted for Morrison. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, this is Morrison’s biggest spotlight on the international stage since becoming prime minister last year and Australian media has called the trip a diplomatic victory

Pratt – based in Georgia – is owned by Australian-born billionaire Anthony Pratt and is operating in 25 states.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.