Wapakoneta Police searching for bank robbery suspect

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Wapakoneta are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted for robbing a bank on Friday.
Around 10:30 a.m. on August 21, the Wapakoneta Police Department received a report of a robbery at the Home Savings and Loan Bank at 1 S. Blackhoof Street.
Officers were not able to find the suspect. He is described as a white male who stands around 6’00” or 6’02” tall, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. The suspect was wearing a silver wig, sunglasses, and a white mask, as well as a grey sweatshirt, blue gloves, light colored blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.
He showed the bank teller a note demanding money and once money was handed over, the suspect left in a silver or grey car.
Anyone in the area with footage from security or doorbell camera is asked to call Wapakoneta Police at 419-738-2222.
The FBI, the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Grand Lake Task Force are assisting in the investigation.
