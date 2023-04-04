WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) — An exhibit honoring Wapakoneta native Neil Armstrong and his world records has been unveiled.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, Armstrong’s official world record certificates are on public display for the first time in decades.

A total of ten certificates are on display at the Modern Space Gallery in the Armstrong Air and Space Museum: five from Armstrong’s Apollo 11 mission and five from his Learjet 28 flights.

From Apollo 11, Armstrong’s records include:

Greatest mass landed on the Moon

Greatest mass lifted off from the Moon

Longest stay on the lunar surface

Longest stay outside of the spacecraft

Longest stay outside of the spacecraft on the lunar surface.

From his Learjet flights, Armstrong’s records include two for altitude, two for altitude in a horizontal flight and one for time to climb to 15,000 meters

According to Miami Valley Today, Armstrong’s record-setting Learjet 28 was transported onto the museum grounds for permanent outdoor display last year.