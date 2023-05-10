WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) — An event to teach the importance of safety while bike riding is coming to Auglaize County.

Our partners at Sidney Daily News says Bicycle Safety Day will be happening at the TSC Garage and Wapakoneta Fire Department at 103 Willipie St. on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Wapakoneta.

The event is free and is held towards children 18-years-old and younger.

“Each child will receive a free fitted bicycle helmet and bike repairs from Crankers Cycling along with a bike rodeo which is valuable helping the child to become a safer and wiser cyclist,” Sidney Daily News said.

Our partners say Walmart has donated 15 bicycles and 10 helmets.

To learn more about bike safety in Wapakoneta, click here.