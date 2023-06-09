DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Annie Oakley Festival is looking for a person to represent the festival as the 2023 Miss Annie Oakley.

Our partners at the Greenville Daily Advocate says the Annie Oakley Festival is looking for women ages 12 to 19 that reside in Darke County to be the next Miss Annie Oakley.

Participants that are interested in attempting to become the next Miss Annie Oakley will have to follow 24 rules set by festival organizers. Interested contestants will be able to shoot the same BB gun, which starts out at 25 feet. After each round, the distance increases to 5 additional feet.

For the shooting contest, monetary prizes will be awarded for the first, second and third place winners. Prize amounts range from $100 to $300 for the top three ranking places.

The costume contest winner will receive $100 as a prize.

If you are interested in participating, you have until July 7 at 6 p.m. to have the festival receive your application. To see all of the festival events happening at the festival, July 28 to 30, visit the festival’s website.