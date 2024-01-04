DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools is requesting help in their search for the next district superintendent.

Nominations are now open for the interview panel, where you can nominate yourself or someone else to be a part of the superintendent search. Individuals that become selected for the interview panel must be available to participate in two virtual trainings in mid-January.

The district’s Board of Education is working with the Alma Advisory Group to ensure a diverse representation of the Dayton community for the panel.

In Dec. 2023, the board of education announced the three finalists for the position which include Dr. David Lawrence, Dr. Alesia Smith, and H. Allen Smith II.