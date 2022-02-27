DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force visitors can watch the final double-elimination bracket of micro-drones and have the opportunity to fly a drone on Sunday.

According to the National Museum of U.S. Air Force, the final double-elimination bracket of the top 32 micro-drone pilots will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27. Spectators can watch the race along the course in the museum’s second building as well as from a large screen that shows the drones’ perspectives.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. visitors can also experience flying a drone will computer-based simulators from the Air Force Research Lab, Sinclair College Unmanned Aerial Systems program and the museum’s education division. Visitors can then fly a real drone in two designated areas.

Those who cannot attend the race in person can follow along through a live broadcast on the Cincinnati Quad Racers’ YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/CincinnatiQuadRacers.

For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.