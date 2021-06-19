Want to donate blood Saturday? Communities are hosting drives to help with the critical need

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you want to donate blood Saturday, you can head to one of two drives happening in the Miami Valley.

Ron and Nita’s store in Sidney will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 134 S. Main St. In order to donate you must be at least 17 years old or have parental consent if you’re 16 years old. You can make an appointment through the Community Blood Center’s website or by calling (937) 461-3220.

The 2nd Street Market has teamed up with Five Rivers MetroParks to host a blood drive in Dayton. The drive will be at the market on 600 E 2nd St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registering ahead is encouraged through the Community Blood Center’s website.