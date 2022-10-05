Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two missing cows have been “located and secured” after they took themselves on brief adventures through rural Mercer County.

On Sept. 27, The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert asking drivers to be cautious due to a missing cow that may be wandering around the area of Sharpsburg Road, Wourms Road and Burriville Road.

By the end of the week, the sheriff’s office said the owners knew the general area of where the cow was, but it remained on the move and uncaught.

Finally, the cow was brought home on Sunday, October 2. Just the day before, a second cow meandered away from a separate farm.

The second rogue cow was found by Coldwater Creek and Kreme Hoying, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office announced on October 4. The cow has been returned home, hopefully, none the worse for its frolic.